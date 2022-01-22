Streetsboro Fire Department uses thermal camera to fight fire at The Happy Moose

STREETSBORO, Ohio — Firefighters from the Streetsboro Fire Department used a thermal imaging camera to help pinpoint where a fire broke out at The Happy Moose restaurant on Friday and moved quickly to extinguish it.

Crews responded to the restaurant, located in the 9300 block of State Route 14, just before 10:30 a.m.

The owner stated they smelled something burning and a sprinkler activated. The owner and their employees evacuated the building and waited for the fire department, authorities said. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.

Within just a few minutes, firefighters arrived on scene where they found heavy smoke coming from the kitchen. Firefighters used a thermal camera and spotted a fire behind a wall that was climbing towards the ceiling and starting to spread, authorities said.

Crews were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the building, but the restaurant sustained heavy smoke and water damage throughout.

Several other nearby fire departments were called in for mutual aid, but "ultimately, only an engine company from Aurora Fire Department was brought in as the fire was quickly extinguished," authorities said.

The Streetsboro police and Streetsboro water departments helped firefighters during the call.

The fire was under control by 10:52 a.m. Damages to the restaurant are estimated to be in excess of $250,000, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and appears accidental in nature, according to the department.

The restaurant later posted on Facebook that it will be temporarily closed while restoration is underway.

"Many of you have reached out in supportive ways, and we truly appreciate it! We will keep you updated along the way to reopening. More to come," the restaurant said.

