Streetsboro firefighter collapses during training

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Fire Department said one of its firefighters was hospitalized Monday after he collapsed during EMS training.

According to the department, the firefighter collapsed just before noon and immediately received first aid by a doctor who was giving a presentation at the department.

The firefighter was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for cardiac treatment, the department said. He's currently in intensive care.

"Our sincere appreciation to the Kent and Ravenna City Fire Departments for sending aid to our station to help cover ongoing call volume while our staff continues to process this awful event. We also offer our thanks to our Sisters and Brothers at the Streetsboro Police Department for the support that they so quickly offered," the department said. "Additional Streetsboro Firefighters have been called in to relieve those that were on-duty so that they may continue to decompress and cope with this event. Again, our Brother remains in the care of the medical team at UHPMC. Please keep him, his family, and his fire station family in your thoughts and prayers."

