Streetsboro police investigating hit-skip crash

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is looking for information about a hit-skip crash from this past weekend.

It happened Sunday around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of State Route 303.

According to police, a white dual-wheel pickup truck failed to yield and pulled out in front of a red pickup truck.

The driver in the red truck "took evasive action to avoid a potentially deadly crash," police said.

Streetsboro Police Department

The white truck fled the area, heading east.

Police said they are looking for any witnesses or individuals who may have dash camera footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call officer Scott Hermon at 330-626-4976 or email info@streetsboropolice.com.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.