Stretch of Lorain Ave. named in honor of officer who died in line of duty in 2000

CLEVELAND — A special tribute was held Monday for a Cleveland Police officer who was killed in the line of duty more than 20 years ago.

A portion of Lorain Avenue, from West 30th to West 65th streets, is now named after Officer Wayne Leon.

The section of the road runs in front of Leon's alma mater, Saint Ignatius High School.

His family members say they're grateful his legacy will live on.

"It's such an amazing tribute, especially after 23 years, they still honor Wayne — it's so touching,” said Leon’s wife Grace Leon.

Wayne Leon was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2000. The driver, Quisi Bryan, was convicted and is set to be executed in 2026.

Bryan was a fugitive when he shot and killed Leon. Leon’s murder was the catalyst for the US Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The bill to rename the stretch of road the Officer Wayne A. Leon Memorial Highway was introduced by Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) and was included in an amendment that was signed by the governor on Jan. 5, 2023, according to a news release from Antonio’s office.

Antonio was in attendance at the renaming ceremony at St. Ignatius Monday morning, along with Ohio State Representative Michael Skindell (D-Lakewood), Cleveland City Councilman Kerry McCormack, Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond, Leon’s wife Grace and other distinguished guests and members of Cleveland area law enforcement, the release states.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.