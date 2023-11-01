Strongsville High School teacher on leave during investigation

A teacher at Strongsville High School has been placed on administrative leave due to a pending investigation, according to Strongsville City Schools.

The district sent an email to parents on Tuesday and said the teacher wrote a statement on the board during a lesson on Islam that "should not have been written."

In the email, the district said the superintendent, along with the high school principal, Bill Wagner, would like to issue an apology to the Muslim community in Strongsville.

"Any written or spoken words that explicitly or implicitly offend another religion, race, or ethnicity does not represent the values that we expect from any staff member of Strongsville City Schools," The district wrote in the email. "We will continue to work toward creating a safe environment where all students are accepted, heard, and valued."

On Wednesday, counselors will be available at the school to meet with students who may need additional support. There will also be an extra police presence throughout the day at the high school.