Strongsville police investigating possible murder-suicide

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two people were fatally shot Saturday morning in Strongsville and police say they are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

According to the Strongsville Police Department, officers and EMS responded to the 14200 block of Calderdale Lane just before 11:30 a.m. after the Southwest Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding two individuals who had been shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transported to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the shooting.

