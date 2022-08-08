Strongsville Police to hold comprehensive safety drill at high school Wednesday

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department will be holding a comprehensive safety drill at Strongsville High School on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a news release from the department said.

This is a planned event between Strongsville City Schools, police, fire and EMS services along with mutual aid partners. The safety force asks individuals to avoid the area during the scheduled time, as there will be lots of emergency vehicles and simulated scenarios taking place.

The goal of the event is to familiarize first responders with a low-risk scenario that emulates a full-sized event, as well as to find areas to improve on while responding to an incident on a school campus.

In addition to Strongsville departments, the following agencies will also be on scene:

Cuyahoga Emergency Communications Systems

North Royalton Police & Fire Emergency Services

Middleburg Hts Police & Fire Emergency Services

Berea Police & Fire Emergency Services

Brunswick Police & Fire Emergency Services

Brunswick Hills Police & Fire Emergency Services

Brook Park Police

Olmsted Township Police

Parma Fire Emergency Services

Southwest General Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Critical Care Transport

Cleveland Metro Life Flight

