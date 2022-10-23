Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.

The accident happened nearby the race venue. The event was hosted by Cambridge City Schools. Officials didn't say what type of accident occurred, only that "a student from a visiting school district passed away as the result of the accident."

"The Cambridge School District and the entire community is praying for the family and friends of this student-athlete," Coffman said.

Cambridge is located in Guernsey County, south of Akron.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

