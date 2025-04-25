Student rally at Nordonia High School puts impact of budget cuts in spotlight ahead of May levy vote

NORTHFIELD — A student-led rally held Thursday outside Nordonia High School called attention to Issue 10, a school operating levy that will appear on May’s ballot.

The ballot measure is a 5-mill operating levy that is estimated to collect $7,386,000 annually. This would amount to $175 for every $100,000 of the county fiscal officer's appraised value in taxable property.

Phase 10, a non-school-sponsored group of high school students, organized the rally and has been using social media to share stories about students' academic success and teachers' accomplishments.

The group’s president, Olive Wilson, said she and many of her peers are upset over the district’s recent budget cuts that resulted in 15 layoffs, including two teachers and nearly a dozen paraprofessionals.

Wilson said via email, with parental consent, that the group formed following two previous failed levy attempts.

“Students were upset when they discovered some of their favorite teachers and courses were getting cut, which inspired them to take action,” Wilson wrote.

She said the rally's goal is “to bring attention to the levy and to show the community that students care about their education and that supporting education is extremely important.”

Wilson said cutting courses and staff isn’t the way to go.

I asked her about concerns that some residents have raised about tax increases and demands for schools to right-size and live within current budgets.

Wilson said, “By prioritizing education, voters are making an investment for the future of our society. It is an investment in the future doctors, lawyers, and engineers of our country, and should be seen as a unifying goal to give the opportunity of an education to our future generation so that our country may have the ability to thrive.”

In February, I reported the district was making budget cuts to address a projected $4.4 million deficit next school year. At that time, I spoke to Sarah Kovit Hanna. Her son, who has autism, attends school in the district.

Hanna told me she was concerned about cuts impacting students like her son, who depend on the assistance paraprofessionals provide.

Parents worry as Nordonia Hills Schools cut student paraprofessional support

“And I question how we can expect people to have the level of understanding and nuance for each child when the ratio of children under their care increases,” Hanna said.

Superintendent Casey Wright said that through budget cuts, which included layoffs and other cost savings, the district is now facing about a $1.3 million deficit next school year. He maintains that passing the levy is necessary to make sure students receive the education they deserve and are ready for the workforce.

Thursday, he was in Columbus at the State House along with other school leaders speaking with lawmakers about various school funding topics.

When asked about the student rally, Wright applauded students advocating for themselves.