Student shot by pellet gun outside of Cleveland Central Catholic High School

A 15-year-old boy was shot outside of the Cleveland Central Catholic High School Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

After the school day ended, police and EMS responded to the high school after the student was shot by what the school believed to be a pellet gun, officials said.

The student was transported to a nearby hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time, authorities said.

The incident is still under investigation, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.