Students become 'homeless' to raise awareness, money for growing issue

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — About 20 students stood out on a street corner in Lakewood Saturday night, 'panhandling' for a cause that is becoming a growing issue in Cleveland and surrounding neighborhoods.

For the 20th year, the 'Youth Homeless Awareness Sleep Out' program took place Saturday at the Lakewood Congregational Church.

Helen Fraunfelder has advocated for the homeless population for the last six years, but Fraunfelder's parents began the sleep-out program at the church when they were teenagers 20 years ago.

“I could easily just spend another night in my bed," said Fraunfelder. "But it's one of those things where you do it for your first year and get over that first hump of initially being scared and intimidated and realize that this is something that we can do to impact other people and create change in the community.

To step into the shoes of the homeless, students not only panhandle passing motorists but sleep in cardboard boxes overnight.

Last year the group collected $5,000. This year every penny they collect will be needed.

“We are full to the brim at Y-Haven and have a waiting list of people to come in," said Ed Gemerchak, Senior Vice President of Health at the YMCA.

Germerchak said the homeless problem continues to increase in Cleveland. Since the summer Y-Haven has seen an increase of at least 50 people.

Currently, they have 205 men and women in the program.

“It's a housing problem, and housing prices are going up all around the country, Cleveland included," Germerchak said.

He added that there is a lack of affordable housing, as well as a lack of access to recovery services and labor health services.

Those who go through the program must participate in drug and alcohol treatment. They address their mental health issues. Oftentimes they can find work and then a permanent place to live.

Curtis Berryman is one of those who are no longer homeless thanks to Y-Haven.

"I have a job. When I get done with my process, I'm gonna work things out with my future wife and get a place and get a foundation and get moving forward," Berryman said.

He spoke to the children about his experience living on the streets.

“I have to say, the easy access to drugs, it helps manipulate the mind and makes it very difficult to capture reality," said Berryman. "And you get normalized with being out and struggling, and it becomes very familiar to you. It just gets comfortable and people just aren't worried about it anymore."

