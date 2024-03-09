Westlake students ready to 'Brave the Buzz' for good cause

WESTLAKE, Ohio — In 2014, Mary Sue Anders’ life was forever changed by her third-grade student, Michael Orbany. Michael was diagnosed in 2010 with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor and in 2012, his cancer returned and had metastasized to his spine.

Inspired by his unwavering faith and spirit of never giving up, Anders made a decision. In February 2014, she sponsored a St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event called “Brave the Buzz.”

This first event rallied the student body of St. Bernadette School in support of their classmate.

At the first event in 2014, 136 students shaved their heads, and together, they raised over $64,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Michael passed away in May 2014, just a few weeks after the event.

Now in its sixth year, "Brave the Buzz" has raised more than $300,000 for pediatric cancer research.

"Brave the Buzz" is happening this year on Friday, March 15. St. Bernadette School, 2300 Clague Road, Westlake, set a goal to raise $70,000. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To learn more about the event, CLICK HERE. You can donate with this QR code or by CLICKING HERE.

