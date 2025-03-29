Students prepare to dance non-stop for 12 hours in Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Students at Eastlake Middle School are about to do something unbelievable. Students will commit to dancing from noon until midnight with no breaks!

In its 14th year, the 12-hour dance marathon known as "NESS" supports Autism Awareness in the community. NESS will once again take over Eastlake Middle School on April 12.

In order to participate, each student raises $75. All proceeds go towards the local autism initiatives Miracle League, Share A Vision, HeartHub, and Heroes Helping Those With Special Needs.

Last year, students raised more than $14,000. This year, students hope to raise even more.

"It is a true Eastlake Middle tradition. Our students, their siblings have done NESS, community members have done NESS, we have a donor who owns a chef culinary business and he comes back and donates every year, it has a ripple effect," said Angela Minichello, Eastlake Middle School Autism Intervention Specialist and advisor.

NESS started in 2010, modeled after Penn State's "Thon" dance marathon, which raises millions of dollars to fight pediatric cancer.

In Northeast Ohio, NESS helps fund academic and leisure opportunities and programs to support autistic individuals. Over the years, NESS has raised $157,000 for autism research and programming.

During the dance-a-thon, every hour will be kicked off with a line dance choreographed and produced by the Eastlake Middle School staff.

The public is invited to Eastlake Middle School on April 12 to show support and watch the fun. Anytime between noon and midnight, folks can stop by to visit the concession stand, make donations and participate in activities. Eastlake Middle School is located at 35972 Lakeshore Blvd.

Donations are welcome and can be dropped off or mailed to the school. The school asks that checks be made payable to Eastlake Middle School and note in the memo "NESS Committee."

