Summer is here, but so are harmful algae blooms throughout Northeast Ohio water

CLEVELAND — Wednesday marks the summer solstice and the official start to summer, but scientists warn beach-goers to beware of harmful algae blooms that grow extremely fast this time of year.

Eric Sass is the manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resource’s H2Ohio program, which oversees several water restoration projects to reduce harmful algal blooms and improve wastewater infrastructure.

“Unfortunately, every summer, we see algae blooms in many of our inland lakes and on Lake Erie. None of us want to show up to the beach and see green scum, or sometimes it looks like spilled paint even,” he said. “We're trying to do whatever we can at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to make sure we keep some of those ingredients that fuel those blooms out of our waters,” he said.

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, is an infection that you should be looking out for in bodies of water.

Lucia Ross works for Blue Green Water Technologies, a global water remediation company, and said contaminated water is dangerous for humans and, especially, for pets.

“Just avoid the water, don't swim in it. Don't allow your pets or children to be in it and just stay away from the water in general until the danger passes,” she said.

If ingested, humans can experience flu-like symptoms, a rash, allergy-like symptoms and more.

However, for pets, the consequences are much more serious.

“Contaminated water, toxic algae bodies, when they're ingested, can kill a dog within 20 to 30 minutes, and you will see signs of diarrhea, vomiting, tremors, glassy eyes, thrashing,” she said. “Rinse them off. Do not allow themselves to lick themselves, dry them off with a towel, and then take them to the veterinarian.”

Sass suggests people look for any signage around smaller lakes or beaches before getting in or letting your animal in, and noted you can also check out OhioAlgaeinfo.com

