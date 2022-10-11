Summit Co. Sheriff's Office recover stolen tools, coins and catalytic converter

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested two men in connection with several thefts that occurred in the area recently and are asking potential victims to come forward.

According to the sheriff's office, the two men, ages 30 and 35, were pulled over on Sunday for a license plate violation and found to have active warrants out for their arrest.

Deputies took the men into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Authorities said deputies found possible stolen coins, tools, electronics and a catalytic converter in the men's vehicle.

If you have had any of those items stolen recently, you can contact detectives at 330-643-2131.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.