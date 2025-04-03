Summit County home to first universal changing table in a courthouse in the country

AKRON, Ohio — An inclusive piece of equipment is now set up and ready to help folks in Akron. Inside the court is a universal changing table, an adult-sized table that accommodates anyone regardless of weight, height, mobility, or ability.

This is believed to be the first universal changing table inside a courthouse in the country.

"We're able to raise or lower the table, it's pretty easy to use," said Akron Municipal Judge Ron Cable.

This was made possible by the Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board (Summit DD), which funded this initiative using grant dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The universal changing station was purchased from Foundations Worldwide, Inc., which is headquartered in Richfield, Ohio.

Caregivers can enter this room in the courthouse and safely assist with bathroom and personal needs. "I think for some people it's a total relief that they know they can come in here and take care of themselves," said Cable.

For the judge, accessibility is personal: "I have a son who is developmentally disabled. You know thankfully he doesn't need the changing station, but there are times where he needs to be accommodated. I always appreciate it when we're in public and he is accommodated and have throughout the years."

"Because we're inclusive, we can do more for the people who reside here in Akron, in Summit County," said Judge David Hamilton, presiding judge, Akron Municipal Court.

Governor Mike DeWine unveiled the first of 29 planned universal changing stations at rest areas throughout Ohio.

Hamilton continued, "not only are we providing fairness, but we're providing justice and access to the court. Access is very important. You don't get justice until you get access."

The universal changing station is available to court users and the public during the building’s open hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.