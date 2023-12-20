Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh to undergo heart surgery due to COVID-19 complications

walsh.jpg
Summit County Prosecutor's Office
walsh.jpg
Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 17:03:00-05

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh will undergo heart surgery after the new year.

According to a statement released by the prosecutor's office, Walsh has had complications from heart failure related to contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

The prosecutor's office said she was showing signs of improvement; however, over the past few months, her condition has worsened.

She recently filed petitions for re-election. However, she has asked Community Outreach Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich to file petitions with the Board of Elections if she chooses to retire.

Walsh said she would make that call after the new year.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.