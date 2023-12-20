Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh to undergo heart surgery due to COVID-19 complications

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh will undergo heart surgery after the new year.

According to a statement released by the prosecutor's office, Walsh has had complications from heart failure related to contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

The prosecutor's office said she was showing signs of improvement; however, over the past few months, her condition has worsened.

She recently filed petitions for re-election. However, she has asked Community Outreach Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich to file petitions with the Board of Elections if she chooses to retire.

Walsh said she would make that call after the new year.