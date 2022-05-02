Summit County Public Health hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in May and June

AKRON, Ohio — Summit County Public Health is hosting free COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinics for one week in May, followed by another week in June.

All clinics will offer both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Anyone 5 years and older is allowed to receive a shot.

The “Power Week” clinic will be held during the following times in May:

Tuesday, May 17 from noon to 3:30 p.m. at Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium, located at 2345 4th Street in Cuyahoga Falls

Wednesday, May 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Springfield High School from 1880 Canton Road in Cuyahoga Falls

Thursday, May 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kenmore - Garfield High School, located at 2140 13th Street SW in Akron

Friday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at Akron METRO Transit Center, located at 631 Broadway in Akron

The “Power Week” Clinic in June:

Monday, June 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ellet CLC, located at 309 Wolf Avenue in Akron

Tuesday, June 7 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Barberton Farmers’ Market in Downtown Barberton

Wednesday, June 8 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nordonia High School, located at 9006 Bedford Road in Macedonia

Thursday, June 9 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Glover CLC, located at 935 Hammel Street in Akron

Friday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Akron METRO Transit Center, located at 631 South Broadway in Akron

