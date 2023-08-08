Summit County sheriff deputy dies in off-duty vehicle crash

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is mourning one of its one after a deputy died in a crash over the weekend.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of one of our deputies, Jacob Nees, who passed away suddenly this weekend after being involved in an off-duty vehicle accident," the sheriff's office said.

Nees had recently graduated from the sheriff's academy and had been with the department for two months. He studied criminal justice and graduated from Mount Union in 2018. Prior to working as a deputy, he worked as a parole officer. During his time off, he was a drummer who enjoyed playing with several bands.

"Deputy Nees will be greatly missed by our Office. We extend our deepest condolences to the Nees family and to Jacob’s friends and loved ones," the sheriff's office said.

