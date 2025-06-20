Superman Plaza in Downtown Cleveland moving forward

CLEVELAND — Plans to unveil a permanent “Superman Plaza” in Downtown Cleveland are progressing.

Months of hard work by the Siegel and Shuster Society will pay off when the open space just outside the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland transforms into Superman Plaza.

Watch what's gone into the planning:

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane!

RELATED: Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a lasting tribute to Superman!

Call this “Superman II.”

Gary Kaplan of the Siegel and Shuster Society, the group behind the plaza, said, “This will be the summer of Superman, no doubt!”

And not just because the latest Superman movie, which was filmed in Cleveland, is set to debut next month. It’s also because the long-anticipated plaza, centered around a statue of the Man of Steel, could debut soon after the movie's release.

“I feel very positive we’re going to have a statue unveiling ceremony in early August,” Kaplan said.

Kaplan is a cousin of Jerry Siegel, co-creator of Superman. Leigh Goldie is a cousin of co-creator Joe Shuster.

She told News 5, “Once this plaza has been completed, people will come from across the world, not just the country, across the world, to see the place where Superman was created.”

Siegel and Shuster conceived their “Super” idea about 10 minutes from the plaza that would soon immortalize their creation.

“It’s Cleveland history at its best,” Kaplan said.

Some funding is still being secured. If you’d like to donate, CLICK HERE.

“I’m ready to go up, up and away,” Goldie said. “I’m so excited!”