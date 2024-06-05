Suspect in 3-year-old's stabbing at North Olmsted grocery store parking lot indicted

Bionca Ellis, the 32-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old child and injuring his mother in the parking lot of Giant Eagle in North Olmsted on Monday, has been indicted on murder charges.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, a grand jury indicted Ellis on the following:



One count of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Attempted Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Endangering Children

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Misdemeanor Theft

According to authorities, Ellis allegedly stole two knives from the Volunteers of America store and then walked next door to Giant Eagle, in the 27000 block of Lorain Road, where she spotted a 38-year-old woman pushing a child in a cart.

Authorities say Ellis followed the mother and her son, Julian Wood, into the parking lot and then stabbed the child while he was in a grocery cart. When the mother tried to pull the boy out of the cart during the attack, Ellis stabbed her as well.

The mother and son were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries— the mother is expected to recover from hers.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. CLICK HERE for more information.

Officers tracked Ellis down nearby and took her into custody without resistance. The suspected weapon was found next to Ellis when she was arrested.

Suspect in North Olmsted fatal toddler stabbing obtained knife at thrift store just before attack, police say

RELATED: Suspect in North Olmsted fatal toddler stabbing obtained knife at thrift store just before attack, police say

The stabbing is believed to be a random attack, according to authorities.

“This case is truly devastating. I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the Wood family during this difficult time,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “As a father, I could not begin to imagine this grief, but I can promise that we will do everything in our power to bring justice for Julian Wood and the Wood family.”

Ellis is scheduled to be arraigned in county court on June 10. She's currently behind bars on a $1 million bond.