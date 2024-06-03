Mother and 3-year-old son hurt in stabbing at North Olmsted Giant Eagle parking lot; suspect in custody

A 32-year-old Cleveland woman is behind bars for an alleged stabbing in a parking lot at Giant Eagle in North Olmsted that left a woman and her 3-year-old child injured.

It happened Monday just after 3 p.m. in the 27000 block of Lorain Road.

Police responded after receiving numerous 911 calls about a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they were given a description of the suspect, who was located a short time later.

Officers treated the victims at the scene until EMS arrived. The victims' conditions are currently unknown.

North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones issued the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by an incident this afternoon in the parking lot of the North Olmsted Giant Eagle Supermarket. A female, who is currently in the custody of North Olmsted Police, stabbed a female customer and her three-year-old son.



Both mother and child were immediately transported to St. John Medical Center where they are undergoing treatment at this time.



Our hearts go out to the two victims of what appears to be a random act of violence.



Once again, our North Olmsted safety forces responded quickly and handled the situation with tremendous professionalism.”