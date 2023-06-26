Police release video of murder-suicide at North Olmsted store Sunday, but many questions still unanswered

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — One day after a man fatally shot his ex-wife while she was working at the Giant Eagle in North Olmsted before shooting and killing himself, police have released a new video, but answers to questions about the tragic incident remain elusive.

On Monday afternoon, Westlake Police released new body camera video from Sunday’s deadly shooting, showing officers responded to the Giant Eagle on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.

The store remains closed Monday, but they told customers who walked up to the location on Monday that they will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The only people who were allowed in the store Monday were employees; the company said in a statement that there are grief counselors on site for any team member in need of counseling.

One day before, over 20 police cars surrounded the building after gunshots rang out through the store at around 10 a.m.

Olmsted Police said at about 9:30 a.m., Bernard Smith shot and killed 63-year-old Susan Petterson while she was at work Sunday morning, then turned the gun on himself.

News 5 learned the couple was married and divorced in 2004, and police said that divorce was not friendly and could have played a role in this incident, but beyond that, there is no more on the motive.

Many other questions remain unanswered.

We don’t know what led Smith to walk into the store where his ex-wife worked for nearly four years to kill her and then himself. We have reached out to North Olmsted Police, Olmsted Township and Cleveland to see if there were any police reports or restraining orders involving the two. As of now, all departments have said no.

We’ve also reached out to the courts for those divorce documents.

In addition to grief counselors for Giant Eagle employees, the city has announced that from June 27 to June 28, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., counselors will be available for anyone at North Olmsted City Hall.

