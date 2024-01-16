Suspect turns herself in to Canadian authorities for 60-year-old Ashtabula woman's shooting death

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office said a woman is in custody in Canada in connection with the shooting death of Kristyna Keenan, 60, last week.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect, whose name has not been released, turned herself in to authorities in Toronto on Saturday. She is awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

Keenan was shot and killed on Jan. 11 outside her home in the 3300 block of State Road, Ashtabula.

Deputies responded to the scene for a report of shots fired and found Keenan lying in her driveway.

According to the sheriff's office last week, a preliminary investigation indicated a man driving a dark sedan pulled into a nearby CVS and waited for the woman to get home. As she was arriving, the man got out of his car, approached her and fired several shots. The man then went back to his car and drove off, heading west on East Prospect Road.

News 5 has reached out to the sheriff's office for clarification about the description of the shooter and the individual who turned herself in, and if they are the same person or if a second individual is being sought.

