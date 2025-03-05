Suspect wanted in murder of woman in Richmond Heights found dead

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An hours-long search for a man suspected of killing a young woman in Richmond Heights is over after Mayfield Heights police said he was found dead from an "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot” wound early Wednesday morning.

Officers from several departments along with U.S. Marshals were searching on the ground and from the air for the man believed to be the suspect in a murder near the 444 Park Apartments on Richmond Park East.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified the victim as 25-year-old Mariah Sanders of Euclid.

Richmond Heights Police told News 5 the suspect and Sanders knew each other. We spoke to Phil Lewis who said he witnessed the shooting.

“He followed her down the road, down the road. In front of the building, then that's when a friend of mine said he got a gun, but before I can really adjust, he just shot her multiple times,” Lewis said. “It's unfortunate that I witnessed something so tragic. Prayers out to the family because it was something that I've never seen before in my life and I yeah I saw it,” said Lewis.

A baby was also found near Sanders. She was uninjured and is now in the care of her grandmother.

Early Wednesday morning, Mayfield Heights police put out an alert on Facebook that said they were checking several areas in the city for the suspect, and they were urging residents to stay indoors.

That led police to Mayfield Heights City Park on Mayfield Ridge Road where they found the suspect dead from an apparent suicide.

“Our prayers definitely go out to the family of this young lady, you know, things like this shouldn't happen but unfortunately they do,” said Richmond Heights Police Chief Calvin Williams.