Sweet success — Former Malley's CEO writes her first book at age 86, passing down advice to entrepreneurs

Publishing your first book at the age of 86 is an inspiration, and inspiring is exactly what the author hopes to do.

Adele Ryan Malley is sharing her secret to sweet success in the retail business.

"This book will give anyone the belief in themselves," said Adele Ryan Malley.

She is the former CEO and voice of Malley's Chocolates, and her first book is called "Conversations with Adele."

She says it is written especially for entrepreneurs and small business owners.

"How is it done...how do you propel yourself forward? Not just to take the risk and sign your name, but then, how do you propel your company and people and yourself into the community? And this book tells them how we did it and how I did it, and I’m hoping it’ll be a wonderful experience for people," she said of her book.

Malley's has been part of Cleveland since 1935. Adele became part of Malley's when she met and married the founders' son, Bill, who grew up working in the family business.

Together, they helped grow it into the iconic and beloved brand it is today.

Adele says she started at just 19 or 20 by decorating the store windows. Her indelible style remains -- from store floor and product design to merchandising, marketing and more.

She came up with Malley's iconic colors of pink and green because they looked the best under store lights and alongside the chocolates.

Adele was a powerhouse from the kitchen to the customer. She was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame, founded Malley’s School of Merchandising to advise other confectioners, and now with decades of experience, this trailblazer hopes to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and small business owners in Cleveland and beyond.

She says her secret ingredient has been love.

"I know that sounds corny, but it's got to be first class," she said of the product, presentation, and delivery of service both to staff and customers. "It's got to be the best we can be and do all the time."

Adele has six children. Her son Mike is the current CEO.

She says the Malley family wrapped their arms around her and encouraged her, but she also points to her mother as an inspiration for her work ethic and business savvy. She says her father died when she was a child, and her mother took over their family business to support them all.

"Conversations with Adele" is available at your nearest Malley’s Chocolates store.

Adele says she's already working on her second book, which dives more into the execution of successful business planning.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.