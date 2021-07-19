Swensons Drive-in brings its signature galley boy and milkshakes to Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Swensons Drive-In, the local restaurant chain known for its curbside eating experience, is now serving its signature burgers, sides and milkshakes at its new location in Willoughby.

Swensons opened to the public on Monday as hungry customers couldn’t wait to get their hands on a galley boy, french fries and milkshakes.

Swensons Swensons’ signature Galley Boy – a double cheeseburger with two secret sauces.

The Willoughby location, located at 34725 Euclid Ave., is the Akron-based drive-in’s 16th Ohio restaurant and fifth in the Cleveland market.

“Willoughby felt like home before we even opened our doors – the community support has been tremendous. We’re excited to be here, and we’re eager to make our supporters proud,” said Swensons’ CEO Jeff Flowers.

Swensons Swensons Willoughby’s first customer poses with her Swensons gift basket

Founded in Akron in 1934 by Wesley T. “Pop” Swenson, the restaurant has been a local success for its unique no indoor dining option and instead, allowing customers to stay in their vehicles as curb servers sprint to cars to take orders and deliver the food.

The Galley Boy burger has been praised by celebrities like LeBron James and Food Network’s Michael Symon.

Swensons. A Galley Boy, barbecue pulled pork sandwich, and a drink.

Ahead of the Willoughby location opening on Monday, first responders and members of the armed forces enjoyed a free lunch. The Willoughby Eastlake City School District’s athletic departments also held fundraisers, raising $3,000.

Swensons. Curb Servers and members of the Willoughby Fire Dept. pose with the Swensons pre-open flag.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

