Swensons Drive-In coming soon to Brooklyn; groundbreaking celebration happening Tuesday

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Galley Boy fans rejoice!

A new Swenson Drive-In is breaking ground in Brooklyn this week. While it will be a little while before you can grab your favorite burger at the restaurant, Swensons is bringing in a food truck to celebrate the groundbreaking and to feed hungry fans.

The first 100 people to show up at the construction cookout celebration will receive a free Galley Boy burger. The restaurant's standard menu will also be available to order.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the future home of the Brooklyn restaurant, 7414 Brookpark Road.

Swensons said the new restaurant's estimated construction completion date is this winter.

