Swifties celebrate their favorite pop star at Sora

CLEVELAND — Fingers and toes were crossed that singer Taylor Swift would make an appearance at the Browns vs. Chiefs game on Sunday.

Many fans were prepping for the game at Sora, where a Taylor Swift-themed brunch took place. Fans sipped on drinks, made friendship bracelets, and listened to a Swift cover band as they anxiously awaited word on their beloved star.

Meghan Taylor and her three friends were making a weekend out of the game. Her friends flew across the country with the hope of catching Swift up in the stands.

"This is our version of the Eras tour," she said. We didn't want to spend thousands of dollars, so we were like 'Let's spend thousands of dollars in Cleveland and stimulate the economy and have a great weekend!"

Swift's romance with Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has developed an invisible string between the NFL and the singer. That's allowed some fathers to bond with their daughters in a new way.

"I wish Travis Kelce played for the Browns," Dad Dan Bandy said. "Other than that, it's been fun to experience it with her more."

Fans had hoped that Swift would make an appearance at the game, given her record-breaking Eras Tour wrapped last week. With Kelce being a Cleveland native, fans felt like Swift would for sure be up in one of the boxes of Huntington Field.

Ultimately, Swift did not appear at the game. Despite that, it likely won't affect the affection her Cleveland fans have for her.

"I feel like her music has carried me though college and high school and now as an adult and a mother," fan Kayla Woitkowski said. "It's been so fun to have her lyrics be with me personally as we've grown up."