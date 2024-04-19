Swifties pack the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the day of new album release

CLEVELAND — "Taylor Swift is literally perfect an amazing person, that's true! I love her so much," said KT Sees.

You might think Swifties would be tired. Some of them were up until the wee hours of the morning listening to Taylor Swift's brand-new double album. "Tortured Poets Department was awesome when I listened to it, I listened at 2AM," said Kai Rittman,

"We took a road trip from Boston for April vacation and decided to come down for the album release day," said Jessica from Boston.

Sleep-deprived or not, nothing could stop fanatics from celebrating their pop princess at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "I love her music, I love her personality, I love everything about her," said Paislee Weaver.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrated by hosting Taylor Swift Fan Day, complete with trivia, friendship bracelets, dancing, Taylor's music video, and a group picture to be sent to the artist.

"It's a great way for us to bond and spend time together and get to experience the new album," said Chrissy Campbell.

"Every fan from age 2 to 102 who's coming here today has so much passion and knowledge for Taylor and all the music that she represents," said John Goehrke, Director of fan engagement at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Swifties gathered around Taylor's artifacts, many she wore in music videos and on tours, some fans were even wearing her iconic cardigan.

"We gathered all of Taylor's fans brought them out to our Long Live Rock photo, took one big group picture, and we'll share that with Taylor and her team," said Goehrke.

Feeling fearless, or bejeweled, Taylor's music certainly makes a lot of people feel the love.

"It's great to gather everybody together, everybody is so friendly, all the bracelets...it's a little community," said Lola from Boston.