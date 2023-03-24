Taco Bell customer damages drive-thru, threatens to shoot employees when told he can't order breakfast burrito

An angry Taco Bell customer was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Westlake Police Department after he damaged a drive-thru speaker "in a rage," punched the drive-thru order window, and threatened to shoot employees all because he couldn't order a grilled breakfast potato burrito.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Monday at the Westlake Taco Bell at 1345 Columbia Road.

According to police, the man pulled up to the drive-thru and attempted to order the burrito, but employees said the store was only accepting mobile and door dash orders.

The man became "irate" and smashed the screen on the drive-thru speaker. He didn't stop there, police said. The man continued around the drive-thru, punched a window, and threatened employees, stating he would come back and shoot them, police said. The man eventually drove off.

Police were notified about the incident and discovered that the angry would-be customer was a 28-year-old resident of Cleveland with previous felonious assault charges on his record.

Westlake Police contacted the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force. Together, the agencies tracked him down the following day and arrested him. The man was issued a protection order and ordered to stay away from Taco Bell and its employees.

