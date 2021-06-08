Taco ‘bout fun: Tickets on sale for Cleveland Taco Fest

CLEVELAND — Taco Tuesday? More like taco weekend!

Tickets for the Cleveland Taco Fest went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to a press release.

The fest starts Friday, August 27 and runs through Sunday, August 29 at the Agora Theatre Festival Grounds in downtown Cleveland.

It will offer dozens of taco trucks, including traditional, gourmet and vegetarian options. There will also be tequila, Mexican beer, vendors and local bands. Taco’ bout fun!

Admission into the event is $5 per day or $10 for a weekend pass. Children 12 and under are free.

You can reserve your ticket and find more information at tacofestcle.com .

