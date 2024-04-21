Watch Now
Take a walk through the Cleveland Metroparks Zoom in support of curing pancreatic cancer

On April 27th, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network hosts PurpleStride in 60 cities across the United States
Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
PurpleStride 2023 honored those lost to pancreatic cancer and raised money for further research and education about the disease.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 12:36:34-04

CLEVELAND — The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network reports pancreatic cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed in the United States. The organization estimates that 175 people a day could be diagnosed.

On April 27th, pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters will take steps together at nearly 60 PurpleStride events across the nation to honor everyone affected by the disease. It’s an inspirational day to celebrate survivors, honor those lost and turn the nation purple.

In Cleveland, PurpleStride is happening at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. There will be refreshments, a tribute wall, and information about early detection. Opening ceremonies will kick off the ultimate event, the walk to end pancreatic cancer.

PurpleStride registration begins at 7 a.m. The opening ceremonies kick off at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 8:30 a.m.

You can still be a part of this event. You can register here,or you can register on the day of the walk.

