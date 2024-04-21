Take a walk through the Cleveland Metroparks Zoom in support of curing pancreatic cancer

CLEVELAND — The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network reports pancreatic cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed in the United States. The organization estimates that 175 people a day could be diagnosed.

On April 27th, pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters will take steps together at nearly 60 PurpleStride events across the nation to honor everyone affected by the disease. It’s an inspirational day to celebrate survivors, honor those lost and turn the nation purple.

In Cleveland, PurpleStride is happening at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. There will be refreshments, a tribute wall, and information about early detection. Opening ceremonies will kick off the ultimate event, the walk to end pancreatic cancer.

PurpleStride registration begins at 7 a.m. The opening ceremonies kick off at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 8:30 a.m.

You can still be a part of this event. You can register here,or you can register on the day of the walk.