Tallmadge family heartbroken after fire heavily damages home with long history

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Susan Whytsell is heartbroken after the Tallmadge home that dates back generations in her family was heavily damaged by a fire.

"This has been our family home since I was little and just to see all of it just basically disappear before our eyes, it's really heart-wrenching," she said while fighting back tears. "We've just worked so hard to keep a stable place for us and our kids."

She lives at the home with her husband, Will, and their three children, ages 8 to 14. No one was injured, but the family lost most of their belongings.

"Clothes, lots of clothes that I had are gone. My bed is gone, Furniture is gone. All of my daughter's stuff is gone," Will Whytsell said.

Will had left the home on Hanna Driver to pick up Susan from her job.

The kids were inside the home when somehow a fire broke out. All of the siblings escaped and managed to get the family's three dogs to safety.

When Susan and Will returned to the home, they were stunned to see emergency flashing lights, smoke and flames.

News 5 Cleveland

"As soon as I got out of the car and walked down the road and I cut over and I hit the corner, I saw it was my actual house on fire," Will Whytsell said.

The parents were relieved to find their children were safe at the neighbor's home.

"The only thing that came to my mind is I want my kids," Susan Whytsell said.

The Tallmadge community is now wrapping its arms around the family. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

In addition, donations are being accepted at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

The family has received bedding, clothing, kitchen items, gift cards, personal hygiene items and more.

"All I can say is Tallmadge is a really beautiful community and the people in this community are awesome," Will Whytsell said.

The fire remains under investigation. Tallmadge firefighters said evidence from the house was sent to a lab. It could take about a month to determine a cause.

The Whytsell family hopes to rebuild the home that means so much to them. They remain shaken by what happened but are also grateful to have each other.

"I'm very, very thankful because material things can be replaced. I cannot replace my kids," Will Whytsell said.