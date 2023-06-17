Tallmadge welcomes a new 'seasoned law enforcement professional' as police chief

Douglas T. Bohon will begin his new role as the next Chief of the Tallmadge Police Department on July 9, following the retirement of Chief Ronald Williams, announced Mayor David Kline and Safety Director Donald Cooper.

“Following a statewide search and thorough vetting of many highly qualified candidates, Chief Bohon was selected to fill the role. As a seasoned law enforcement professional, he brings extensive local experience and leadership skills to his new role with the City of Tallmadge,” stated Mayor Kline. “I am confident that his proven track record as a respected law enforcement leader in our city, as well as his character and significant skills, will carry over to his new role where he will continue to be a strong asset.”

Bohon served on the Tallmadge Police Department for almost 23 years before retiring in 2022. While there, he attained the rank of Captian and served as operations commander, detective sergeant, patrol sergeant, detective, instructor and patrol officer.

Bohon served six-and-a-half years int he U.S. Marine Corps and most recently worked as a school resource officer for the Plain Local School District.

“I am both humbled and excited to be selected as the next Police Chief in the City of Tallmadge,” said Chief Bohon upon being notified of his selection. “Tallmadge is an outstanding community with great people and both talented and committed police officers.” He went on to say, “I hope to build upon that excellence and work hard to keep the Tallmadge Police Department one of the best in the region.”

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.