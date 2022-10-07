Target shoppers get excited! A brand new Target is opening in Woodmere

WOODMERE, Ohio — Target has announced their new Woodmere Village Square store will open on Nov. 6.

The approximately 33,000 square foot store located at 27249 Chagrin Blvd. was once a Whole Foods Market that closed on Aug. 26.

Representatives for Target are hoping the opening of the new store will bring a safe, easy and convenient shopping experience for guests.

The official grand opening brings new jobs to Woodmere. Here is how you can apply for openings at the new Target.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.