Tariff talk: What's made in America? Cleveland shows us.

CLEVELAND — The White House just confirmed to ABC News that a 104% tariff rate on China will start tomorrow. With tariffs at the top of the mind of many, you may be wondering what is actually made in the U.S., and even more specifically, here in Ohio.

On the day of the Guardians home-opener, we found some of the America behind “America's pastime" right here in the CLE.

“Today, I don't think it's going to stop,” said Vinny Griffin while we interviewed him at the Cleveland Clothing Company on East 4th Street and Euclid Ave. The day promised to have a steady flow of cool customers.

“We're a Cleveland company for Clevelanders,” said Griffin. “It just so happens that tourists enjoy it, too.”

Griffin is the general manager. He loves that most of his products are made, designed, and printed in Cleveland. He works with a Columbus group sometimes but he’s keeping nearly everything in the Buckeye state.

“We purchase things from outside of Cleveland but we try to keep things as close to home as possible,” said Griffin.

Customers like Cleveland resident Lorrie Wicks like the store’s philosophy.

“I love that it's made in the U.S.A., and it's very much showing off the city,” said Wicks after making a purchase before the game.

From clothing to other people in our community now who pour themselves into nearly 100% of American made products.

“We're filling some kegs right here that will go out to the market,” said CEO Brent Zimmerman during a tour of his Saucy Brew Works in Ohio City.

He told us 90% of his hops come from the U.S., and the main product in beer is locally gathered.

“It's fantastic! We happen to have one of the best water sources in the world,” he said, referring to Lake Erie.

When it comes to tariff talk, he recently canned the idea of getting stuff from our neighbor up north.

“We particularly are not sourcing cans from Canada right now. Some of the brewers, breweries are,” said Zimmerman.

He told us he understands both sides of those for and against the tariffs but feels it will all be worked out.

In the meantime, he's excited about business and the handiwork at Progressive Field that has ties to Americana.

“The team has done a really nice job over the years, without having the largest budget, of putting a great product on the field,” Zimmerman said with a smile.

News 5 is looking into American-made products and things manufactured in northeast Ohio. Let us know if you have an idea for our segments by getting ahold of our “Don't Waste Your Money" team.