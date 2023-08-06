Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday

The Taste of Black Cleveland returns to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome in at least 20 local Black chefs and mixologists.

Tickets are $100 to join in on the fun.

All proceeds go towards the Cleveland NAACP and the Cavaliers Community Foundation.

Your ticket includes two drink tickets, a vote in the food competitions and access to the "after-taste" experience.

The event is from 6 p to 11:30 p.m. find more info and tickets here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.