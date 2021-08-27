Tattoo artist on Instagram taking deposit money for Cleveland shop he doesn't work at, owner says

CLEVELAND — A tattoo shop in Ohio City is warning customers to double-check with them after someone used Instagram to book fake appointments.

Voodoo Monkey Tattoo sits on the edge of Ohio City, and even on a weekday, it's busy.

The award-winning shop is putting out a warning because people started showing up for appointments from a fake artist.

Owner Dave Stalter says at least 10 people have put money down for a deposit with an artist who does not work at Voodoo Monkey.

"People reach him through Instagram,” Statler said. “We complained to Instagram about it on several occasions and his profile is still up."

Statler says to call the shop or send an email through the website to book with an artist at his shop.

"People have been understanding about it, knowing that they've been scammed, but it just kind of puts a blemish on us as a business."

