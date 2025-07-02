Taylor Swift spotted in Northeast Ohio

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Taylor Swift fans rushed to Chargin Falls after hearing Swift was in the area, but many of them had to shake it off after missing her by a few hours.

Not even the cruel summer heat could keep these young girls, women and grandmothers away from trying to spot the singer.

"My granddaughter was all excited and called her friend, and so I came down to see if she was really here," said Diane Martin.

The word of Taylor Swift's appearance at JoJo's Italian American Steak Bar got around Northeast Ohio fast. But most of the crowd was not fast enough, leaving them down bad.

"I was very disappointed because she is my idol and I was excited to see her up close," said Valentina Ramirez.

Ramirez even brought a souvenir, hoping to get it signed by the 14 Grammy Award-winning pop singer.

"This is the Eras Tour book, and inside is a bunch of unseen things from that tour," said Ramirez.

Many people were ready to shed tears over the "You Belong With Me" singer, like 10-year-old Hannah and her 6-year-old sister Rosie.

"I would have cried and have been so excited. If Taylor Swift didn't exist, I don't know what would be on my playlist, "said Hannah.

"I would have kind of cried," said Rosie.

Different fans said they have been waiting for Swift to make an appearance in the area after news broke that Northeast Ohio's Travis Kelce started dating Swift.

"I didn't expect them to come to Chagrin, but he is from Cleveland Heights, so he knows the areas. But it's been a long time coming," said Hannah Jamieson.

But there is no bad blood between the fans and Swift.

"Taylor Swift, come back, we want to see you," said Ramirez.

The sighting of Swift and Kelce came after Kelce was in Cleveland, supporting friend Patrick Bacon's charity golf tournament in Chardon on Monday, according to the Kelce Brothers' Instagram page.