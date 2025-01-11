Teacher's aide charged with rape of a disabled student

SANDUSKY — In Sandusky County, a teacher’s aide has been charged with rape after allegedly committing sexual acts on one of her disabled students in their home.



45-year-old teacher’s aide Christin Coble was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping her 15-year-disabled student.

According to documents from the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Coble was arrested and charged with rape after law enforcement responded to a call for a possible assault in Woodville Township. The alleged incident occurred in the early afternoon at one of her disabled student's homes.

Officials say the student was home because of winter weather.

News 5 looked up Coble's educator’s license, which, according to state records, she has had since 2016.

According to state records, Coble was a teacher’s aide at Woodmore High School in Sandusky County this year. She previously worked for Bowling Green, Fostoria and Gibsonburg school districts.

Woodmore superintendent Mary Schaeffer told our ABC affiliate in Toledo that Coble was placed on administrative leave while under investigation.

Coble’s bond was set for 100,000 dollars Wednesday. She posted her bond and has been released. Officials say the case is under investigation, and Coble will face a jury.

