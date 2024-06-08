Teen boy struck by RTA bus in Cleveland Saturday

A teenage boy was struck by an RTA bus Saturday afternoon, according to the Greater Cleveland Regional Authority, also known as GCRTA.

The RTA bus was traveling northbound on W. 25th Street near Castle Avenue when the boy ran across the street in front of the bus and was struck, GCRTA said.

GCRTA Transit Police, Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire and Cleveland EMS all responded to the scene, GCRTA said.

EMS transported the boy to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, GCRTA said.