Teen charged for 2019 death of 65-year-old Painesville man

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with the 2019 death of 65-year-old Painesville resident Timothy E. Meola.

According to authorities, Meola was killed at his Lake County home on Sept. 7, 2019. The teen was 17 years old at the time of Meola's death. The teen was arrested on Thursday.

Meola owned Meola’s Catering and Guyreino’s Deli. His employees, friends and family got worried when he didn’t answer his phone or show up to work. He owned the catering business for 40 years.

The teen has a court hearing scheduled for Aug. 10 in Lake County Juvenile Court.

Details surrounding the investigation or subsequent arrest weren't provided.

"The Painesville Police Department would like to commend the hard work and persistence of those involved in the lengthy investigation including the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Lake County Crime Lab, the Lake County Prosecutors Office and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force," authorities said.

