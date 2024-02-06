Teen climbs to new heights thanks to work of local nonprofit

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A local nonprofit got a boost Tuesday. Rec2Connect helps connect people with inclusive recreational opportunities. People like 17-year-old Jack Cummings, who loves to rock climb.

“My favorite thing about rock climbing is getting to the top of the wall,” he said.

Jack has autism spectrum disorder and faces mountains every day. Through Rec2Connect and Adaptive Rock-Climbing Leader Courtney Carnes, who is with him every step of the way, Cummings is reaching new heights.

“When we started our goals were getting five feet off the ground, and now Jack is climbing these walls that are 35 feet,” Carne said.

Rec2Connect offers inclusive and adapted recreation for people of all ages and abilities. Now, they can help even more people, according to Executive Director Jen Knott.

“We are super excited at Rec2Connect to announce we’ve received a $30,000 grant from the Hartford Adaptive Sports Program in correlation with Move United,” she said.

That money, announced Tuesday, will help expand Rec2Connect’s kayaking and rock-climbing programs. After revealing the grant at Shaker Rocks, the nonprofit went on to surprise several athletes with their own personal adaptive sports gear – including Jack.

Bob Fenner Jack Cummings, 17, reaches new heights in an adaptive rock-climbing program through Rec2Connect

Jack’s mom told us that without this adaptive program, the teen never would have discovered his love of rock climbing. Now, he has new shoes, a harness, and a chalk bag, along with other equipment that will allow him to come to the gym at Shaker Rocks and climb outside his time with Rec2Connect. It’s all part of the nonprofit’s mission to improve inclusion and accessibility.

“The next step is trying something a little harder,” Carnes said. “Trying different gear and building from there.”

Last year, Rec2Connect served 443 individuals through more than 10,000 recreation therapy sessions across 24 weekly programs.