Cleveland Rocks is the city's newest rock climbing gym with a twist

CLEVELAND — If you're looking for a great workout or some meditative peace and quiet, look no further than Cleveland Rocks, the city's newest exercise facility.

Cleveland Rocks is an 18,000-square-foot facility that features 54-foot-tall climbing walls and a workout area.

"The roped climbing walls at Cleveland Rocks provide a world class lead climbing and top roping experience. Cleveland Rocks has two seperate roped climbing rooms, our canyon room and lead theater room. There are a few large lead only overhang areas, as well as a plethora of top rope stations. Climbers can enjoy climbing to the top of the climbs for a lookout through the glass atriums and can see all of Cleveland from the top. It is an experience not to be missed," Cleveland Rocks' website states.

In addition to the high walls climbing, the facility also has an area where you can boulder without ropes. The area has different difficulties for all skill levels.

A workout area provides "ample access to traditional free weights," according to the website.

And coming soon, the facility will boast a studio to relax and do yoga indoors. In the meantime, group classes are being held outdoors until the studio is constructed.

