Teen dies of flu in Allen County. It's Ohio's first pediatric flu death this season.

A teenager under 18 years old from Allen County in Western Ohio has died from the flu, the first pediatric flu death this season, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff urges parents to get their kids vaccinated against the flu, which is "well above the five-year average for this time in the season."

“Sadly, this tragic death reminds us that influenza, though common, is a serious health threat,” said Vanderhoff. “We urge parents to protect their kids. It’s not too late for parents and kids to get a flu vaccine. It may very well prevent you or your loved ones from getting seriously ill. And, especially during flu season, it’s important to maintain good hand hygiene and to stay home if you are sick.”

There have been more than 9,000 flu-related hospitalizations so far this season across the state. Flu cases have been climbing since late last year and usually peak between December and February.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there have been at least 24 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths so far this season across the country.

Tips to avoid getting the flu:



Wash your hands

Use hand sanitizer

Cover your cough and sneezes

Don't touch your eyes, nose or mouth

Vanderhoff said flu vaccines are readily available at your local pharmacy or health department.

