Teen found guilty of killing 14-year-old Cleveland boy

A 17-year-old was found guilty on multiple charges for the shooting death of Braylon Hardges, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The teen was found guilty on the following charges:



One count of aggravated murder

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault.

Harges, 14, was shot near East 93rd Street and Edmunds Avenue in November 2023 and pronounced dead at University Hospitals. News 5 reporter Kaylee Olivas spoke to Harges' mother as the trial for the 17-year-old began earlier this week.

The teen, who was found guilty, was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $1 million bond, per court records.

According to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, the teen's case was a mandatory bindover, which means a minor's case is automatically sent to adult court for adjudication without a judge considering the facts or evidence first.

He has a hearing set for Oct. 31 at 10:30 a.m.