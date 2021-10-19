Teen girl injured by allegedly running into wall of haunted house in Berea

BEREA, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl suffered a contusion above her right eye after she allegedly ran into a wall of one of the haunted houses at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Saturday night, according to Berea police.

Police said it is unclear if the girl “was pushed by one of the actors in the haunted house or was running after becoming scared.”

The incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m., and an officer working security at the fairgrounds made the report at the request of the teen and her mother.

News 5 is reaching out to representatives of the haunted house for comment.

This happened at the same location where a haunted house actor allegedly stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the foot with a real knife accidentally late last month.

