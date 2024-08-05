Watch Now
Teen, man injured in shooting at party Sunday

(Source: Raycom Media)
Two people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy, in a shooting at a party Sunday evening, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 5:35 p.m., police were called to the 15800 block of Corsica Avenue. Officers learned that a party was being held at the location when an argument that escalated to a physical altercation occurred between the suspect and the victims, Cleveland Police said.

The teen was shot in the leg and a 34-year-old man was grazed by a bullet, police said.

A 32-year-old man fled the scene and was later found with a stolen firearm and arrested, police said.

