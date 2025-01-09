Temperatures drop to dangerous levels, warming shelters see surge in need

AKRON, Ohio — As the temperatures continue to drop to dangerously low levels, countless community organizations are working to keep folks warm and out of harm's way this winter season.

In Akron—the situation is dire.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter along East Voris Street has become a safe haven.

Handful of Cleveland recreational centers transition into warming shelters as harsh winter approaches

Shelter officials told our Mike Holden that more than 70 people had stayed there overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Emergency Overnight Shelter is made possible by a community partnership between the Peter Maurin Center, Summit County Continuum of Care, and Community Support Services.

It is open 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. for anyone in need.

Officials there say it will likely stay open overnights until January 17 due to the dangerously low temperatures and windchill.

In addition, the City of Akron announced it is extending hours at the Summit Lake Community Center Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Community centers will open during normal business hours.

The city says they will extend hours if needed based on these freezing temps.

In Cleveland, the City Mission is in zero turn-away mode—helping whoever comes their way—with no questions asked.

"We will say, come in. We know you're not safe, you know, in the cold weather, if you're living in your car at a bus stop, whatever it might be. We want to get them out of harm's way as soon as possible," Linda Uveges, CEO of City Mission, said.

This started on January 2 as the weather changed.

Their women's facility, for women and children, has served more than 45 women and children during this critical period.

It's also happening for men at the main campus.

Food, clothing, blankets and beds are there to make this challenging time a little easier.

There is no time limit on a stay.

Once the weather breaks, officials will work to coordinate efforts to help folks get to another safe place.

"It is a big concern, and it is increasing. Overall, homelessness across the United States increased 39% over family homelessness specifically, and that is the highest number recorded," Uveges said.

The Sub Zero Mission in Painesville, which is a veteran-operated non-profit, works to give out food and warming items like gloves, hats, coats and shoes to individuals on the streets.

Their mission is simple: Nobody should freeze to death in America.

"When we're out in these circumstances, especially on these blistering cold nights, it really puts things into perspective. To make you really, realistically look and, and be thankful for a lot of the things that you do have that you do take for granted of, you know, and those are the daily necessities. We do our part," James Hido, Director of Marketing and Communications for Sub Zero Mission in Painesville, said.

Sub Zero Mission focuses on supporting, protecting and feeding veterans so they can survive each and every day.

They are encouraging those in need to reach out on social media.

"Those warming items that we do provide, you know, truly make a difference for that individual to know they have a chance to be able to survive the night, especially on days like today and tomorrow, where we're gonna be down to the single digits," Hido said.

Multiple warming centers are open Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Greater Cleveland area.

Here's the full list:

Michael Zone Recreation Center (West side)

6301 Lorain Ave.

(216) 664-3373

Lonnie Burten Recreation Center (Near downtown)

2511 East 46th Street

(216) 664-4139

Zelma George Recreation Center (Southeast)

3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

(216) 420-8800

Collinwood Recreation Center (Northeast)

16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

(216) 420-8323